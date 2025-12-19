Guwahati Police Brief Public on Traffic Arrangements for PM Modi’s Visit

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Guwahati tomorrow afternoon, the city’s Traffic DCP and the Commissioner of Guwahati Metropolitan Police held a press briefing at Azara today to inform the public about traffic arrangements and safety protocols.

While there are no major road closures planned, citizens have been advised to avoid certain congested areas, including Panbazar and Fancy Bazaar, to ensure smooth traffic flow. Heavy vehicles will not be allowed in the city during the visit.

Authorities anticipate a massive crowd at the airport, with nearly 1.2 lakh people expected to attend the inauguration event. Air travellers are urged to arrive early. Vehicles heading towards the River Front, Lokhra, and Boragaon areas are also advised to take alternative routes.

Participants attending the airport inauguration program have been asked to carry minimal belongings, only small water bottles and light bags, as drinking water will be provided at the venue.

Vehicles approaching from the Garal side will need to park at the second rotary point, while those coming from the old terminal side will be allowed to park at SOS Village two hours in advance. Only vehicles with official passes will be permitted to enter.

The Traffic DCP emphasised cooperation from the public to ensure a smooth and secure visit for the Prime Minister, reiterating the importance of adhering to traffic advisories and following police instructions.

