Assam: Rampant Police Brutality Leaves 10-Year-Old Grievously Injured

In yet another case of police brutality, a ten-year-old child was left severely wounded after being assaulted by a police official in Rupohihat in Assam on Sunday.

Tensions flared after the incident came to light with locals left enraged after a policeman assaulted a minor child.

Locals alleged police in Rupohihat of extreme hooliganism. The police official at the centre of the incident was identified as Sushil Bora.

Bora is a 9 APBN cadre employed at the Rupohihat police station.

According to reports, a police team had gone to Jewmari in the Nagaon district in connection with a case. While returning they stopped at Jewmari Bazaar where the cop in question assaulted the minor.

Following the incident, the locals took out processions in protest against the rampant police brutality. They shouted slogans against Assam Police.

Meanwhile, the child who was assaulted was rushed to a hospital where it is currently receiving treatment.