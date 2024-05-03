Guwahati: Thief Apprehended After Stealing Money Bag, Mob Assists in Capture

In a swift turn of events, a thief was apprehended after stealing a money bag from a pedestrian while crossing a footbridge. The incident unfolded as the victim was walking through the footbridge, only to have his belongings snatched by the perpetrator.
Upon realizing the theft, the victim promptly confronted the thief, leading to a desperate attempt by the culprit to flee the scene. However, vigilant members of the public intervened, initiating a pursuit to apprehend the fleeing thief.
The chase culminated in Ganeshguri, where the thief was cornered and detained by a determined mob. Recognizing the severity of the crime, the assembled group promptly handed over the thief to the Dispur police.