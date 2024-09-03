Guwahati Police Bust Bank Account Scam Network, 4 Arrested, Recoveries Made

Commissioner of Police Diganta Barah shared the developments during a press conference in Guwahati, revealing the details of Cyber PS Case No. 22/24, registered under Sections 468, 420, and 406 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The case began when Rahit Ali, a resident of Uzan Bazar, filed a complaint against his friend, Bablu Das alias Halowa, in December 2023. Ali alleged that Das persuaded him to open a bank account at the Federal Bank's Christian Basti branch using Ali’s personal documents, including his Aadhaar and PAN cards. However, after obtaining the account’s passbook, cheque book, and ATM card, Das informed Ali that he needed to temporarily use the account. When Ali requested his banking documents back, Das refused and used the account for illegal activities.