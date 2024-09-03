Guwahati Police Bust Bank Account Scam Network, 4 Arrested, Recoveries Made

In a significant breakthrough, Guwahati Police have uncovered a sophisticated cybercrime racket, leading to the arrest of multiple individuals involved in fraudulent activities.
Commissioner of Police Diganta Barah shared the developments during a press conference in Guwahati, revealing the details of Cyber PS Case No. 22/24, registered under Sections 468, 420, and 406 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
The case began when Rahit Ali, a resident of Uzan Bazar, filed a complaint against his friend, Bablu Das alias Halowa, in December 2023. Ali alleged that Das persuaded him to open a bank account at the Federal Bank's Christian Basti branch using Ali’s personal documents, including his Aadhaar and PAN cards. However, after obtaining the account’s passbook, cheque book, and ATM card, Das informed Ali that he needed to temporarily use the account. When Ali requested his banking documents back, Das refused and used the account for illegal activities.
Initial Discovery: Upon investigation, it was revealed that Bablu Das was part of a larger cybercrime network. He had been collecting bank accounts from unsuspecting individuals, particularly targeting those with limited financial knowledge. During his interrogation, Das disclosed that he was working under the direction of Anvesh Chandra, a key figure in the scam, who instructed him to acquire as many bank accounts as possible for unlawful transactions. Das received Rs. 5,000 for each account kit he provided.
Arrests and Interrogations: Bablu Das, 29, was arrested and disclosed that he was working for Anvesh Chandra, 22, and his associates, who were involved in a larger scheme of collecting bank accounts from unsuspecting individuals. Chandra and his team used these accounts for various fraudulent activities, including international transactions. Chandra admitted paying Das INR 5000 for each account kit.
Modus Operandi: The gang employed agents like Das to convince illiterate and economically disadvantaged individuals to open bank accounts. These agents used fake mobile numbers linked to SIM cards obtained under false identities. Once the accounts were opened, the kits were sent to Chandra's associates, who used them for fraudulent transactions while the original account holders were unaware of these activities, as all notifications were sent to the fake mobile numbers.
Additional Arrests: Chinmoy Chakraborty, 27, and Abinash Mahato, 23, were also arrested. A search of a rented flat in Hatigaon used by the suspects led to the recovery of numerous items, including:
44 cheque books
12 bank passbooks
49 debit/ATM cards
Foreign currencies from UAE and Thailand
Phone Pay UPI scanners
SIM cards from various providers
Personal diaries with transaction details
International Driving Permit and passport in Anvesh Chandra’s name
Mobile handsets and an Alto car
City Police Appeal:
Guwahati Commissioner of Police Diganta Barah has urged the public not to open bank accounts for others in exchange for monetary benefits, as such actions could lead to serious legal consequences due to their potential use in cybercrime.
Current Statistics:
Since the establishment of the Cyber PS in September 2023, there have been 606 complaints with reported fraud totaling INR 35,51,08,694, and recoveries amounting to INR 2,55,12,144.
APDCL Fraud: Scammers impersonate APDCL officials and trick victims into revealing financial details through malicious links or applications.
Online Arrest or Digital Arrest: Fraudsters pose as police officials, extorting money with false accusations.
Fake Threat Calls from Customs/CBI: Scammers fake calls from customs or CBI, demanding money to resolve non-existent legal issues.
Loan App Fraud: Fraudulent loan apps deceive users into sharing sensitive information, which is then used for blackmail.
Work from Home Scam: Scammers offer fake job opportunities, collecting personal details and extorting registration fees.
Booking Scams: Fake booking websites deceive victims into providing payment information for non-existent services.
Investment App Fraud: Victims are lured into fake investment schemes, leading to significant financial losses.
Mule Account: Victims are tricked into opening bank accounts, which are then used for fraudulent activities.
Fake Emails: Scammers send fake emails from reputed agencies to extort money by threatening criminal actions.
Deposit by Mistake: Victims are tricked into returning money supposedly deposited into their accounts by mistake.
WhatsApp Video Call Scam: Victims are blackmailed with fake video recordings to extort money.
Fake Facebook Profiles: Fraudsters create fake profiles to scam people by selling non-existent items.
Voice Modulation Fraud: Scammers use AI to impersonate known voices and trick victims into transferring money.
Guwahati Police advises citizens to stay vigilant and avoid falling victim to these deceptive schemes.