Assam: Bishal Phukan Arrested, Police Pursue Influencer Sumi Borah

It has also emerged that many well-known artists from the state’s film industry have fallen into Bishal Phukan’s trap. His so-called sister, Sumi Borah, an artist and influencer, allegedly convinced several other artists to invest in the stock market through Phukan, luring them with the promise of higher returns. Police have launched a manhunt to nab Sumi Borah, who is currently absconding. Efforts to reach her by Pratidin Time for a reaction have been unsuccessful, as her phone remains switched off.