Guwahati Police Bust Snatching Racket; 2 Habitual Offenders Held

Basistha Police have successfully busted an interlinked snatching racket operating in Guwahati with the arrest of two habitual offenders and the recovery of multiple stolen items, including vehicles, mobile phones, and personal belongings.

The operation was launched following an FIR lodged on May 11, 2025, by a resident of Haldhi Auti, Karbi Anglong. The complainant reported that an unidentified miscreant riding a yellow scooty had snatched her handbag near the State Guest House at Khanapara. The stolen bag contained a POCO mobile phone, a PAN card, and Rs. 2,000 in cash.

Acting swiftly, Basistha Police identified and apprehended the primary accused, Nitai Sarkar (24), within 24 hours of the complaint. Sarkar, a resident of Hengerabari (Sudhakantha Path, Bhetapara), was found in possession of the yellow Honda Grazia scooty (Reg. No. AS01-EN-9775) used in the crime. The two-wheeler had been reported stolen from Hengrabari on April 15, 2025. Additionally, police recovered three mobile phones, a ladies’ handbag, two ATM cards, clothing worn during the crime, and other incriminating evidence from Sarkar's possession.

During interrogation, Sarkar confessed to his involvement in multiple snatching incidents across the city, including cases under Dispur Police Station’s jurisdiction—specifically in Suraj Nagar and Jayanagar.

Following his revelations, police launched a follow-up operation in the early hours of May 13 in Arya Nagar under Bhangagarh Police Station limits. This led to the arrest of his associate, Rupam Ali (20), a repeat offender originally from Morigaon district but currently residing in Arya Nagar, Sarabbhatti. A black TVS NTORQ 125 scooty (Reg. No. AS01GB0648), an Oppo mobile phone, clothing worn during the commission of crimes, and a scooty key were recovered from his possession.