Guwahati Police Bust Stolen Mobile Racket, Seize 41 Phones

In a major crackdown on mobile phone theft, Chandmari Police launched an extensive operation in Guwahati’s Lakhtokia area, leading to the seizure of 41 stolen mobile phones.

The raid was conducted at two mobile repair shops, identified as Friends Mobile Repairing, resulting in the arrest of their owners, Sushanta Das and Bikash Sharma.

The operation was initially launched to track down a single stolen mobile phone. However, upon investigation, police uncovered a larger racket involving the illegal purchase and resale of stolen mobile phones. The two shops had reportedly been procuring stolen devices from notorious thieves for a long time and reselling them as second-hand phones.

The breakthrough in the case came after the police first detained a customer who had unknowingly purchased a stolen phone. Upon interrogation, the customer provided details of the shop from where the device was bought, leading the police to raid Friends Mobile Repairing.

Following the raid, a total of 41 stolen mobile phones were recovered from the two shops. Authorities are now conducting further investigations to track down the supply chain and identify other individuals involved in the illegal trade.