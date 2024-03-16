Unmasking Banjit Barman: A Web of Fraud and Deception Exposed in Guwahati

The fallout from Banjit Barman's fraudulent activities continues to reverberate, with startling revelations emerging from Chandmari Police Station. Reports indicate that Banjit swindled amounts ranging from 28 lakhs to 40 lakhs from various individuals. His deceit extended across multiple sectors, including timber, fish, and vegetable trading, where he allegedly embezzled millions of rupees.
In the meantime, a wave of aggrieved individuals cheated by Banjit has descended upon Chandmari Police Station, seeking justice as revelations of his fraudulent activities continue to emerge.
The cycle of Banjit's deception has ensnared young women across districts, with some reportedly leading the illicit trade under his influence. Notably, a young woman named Palakshi Doul Baruah in Guwahati and another named Chayanika Gayan in Nagaon was allegedly involved in running Banjit's fraudulent businesses.
Banjit purportedly boasted of his proximity to an influential minister, leveraging this connection to perpetrate his scams. Many victims have come forward with bounced cheques provided by Banjit, further underscoring the extent of his fraudulent activities.
Additionally, it has been revealed that Banjit had also defrauded top former ULFA leaders of lakhs of rupees, further exacerbating the scale of his deceit.
Barman stands accused of wielding a pistol to threaten individuals seeking to reclaim their dues. Reports indicate that a group of people fell victim to Barman's intimidation tactics, with him allegedly brandishing a firearm to coerce them.
The search for Barman's pistol continues as authorities strive to gather evidence against the fraudster. Adding to his legal woes, a case of cheating has also being registered against Barman at Geetanagar police station, shedding light on the extent of his alleged criminal activities.
Earlier, Chandmari police apprehended the fraudster Barman on Friday, putting an end to his reign of deception and intimidation.
Barman was produced in court today, where the gravity of his alleged offenses was evaluated.
Furthermore, Barman was taken into custody by Chandmari police in connection with several other cases, underscoring the widespread impact of his purported fraudulent schemes.
As the investigation unfolds, authorities are determined to ensure that justice is served for the victims of Barman's alleged crimes, and that he faces the full consequences of his actions before the law.