Guwahati Police Busts Mobile Theft Gang in Jalukbari; 4 Held

Amid the rise in cases of mobile snatching incidents in the city, the Guwahati Police apprehended four, including a juvenile, mobile phone thieves from Jalukbari area on Sunday night.
Acting on intelligence inputs, a team of West Guwahati Police District (WGPD) from Jalukbari Outpost carried out an operation resulting in the busting of a four-member gang who were selling stolen mobile phones.
The accused three thieves, excluding the juvenile, have been identified as Gobinda Singh Maheto (31), Laxman Singh (25) and Nageshwar Nuniya (34), all hailing from Jharkhand.
The police also recovered 16 stolen mobiles, which included costly brands such as iPhone, OnePlus, etc. from their possession.
Meanwhile, the police sources informed Pratidin Time Digital that they are continuing with their operation and are likely to apprehend more mobile thieves.
Taking to X, the Guwahati Police posted, "A WGPD team from Jalukbari OP busted a gang of receivers of stolen/snatched mobile phones after a raid last night. 16 stolen phones were recovered. 3 thugs - Gobinda Singh Maheto (31), Laxman Singh (25) & Nageshwar Nuniya (34), all from Tinpahar in Jharkhand, were arrested."