Guwahati: Police Ramp up Efforts to Curb Illegal Sale of LPG Cylinders, 43 Seized

The owner of the grocery shop namely Jogesh Kalita son of late Dipen Kalita have been arrested.
The teams from Special Task Force (STF) Assam and the Bureau of Investigation (Economic Offences), Assam have conducted a raid at a grocery shop at Ghoramara under Hatigaon police station at around 2 AM and recovered 43 numbers of domestic LPG cylinders kept illegally and hazardously.

The owner of the grocery shop namely Jogesh Kalita son of late Dipen Kalita have been arrested accordingly.

In this connection, a case has been registered at the BI(EO) PS vide Case No. 20/2023 and investigation is on.

