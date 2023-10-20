Guwahati Police Busts Gang of Thieves Involved in Snatching & Stealing

Amid the increasing incidents of snatching and petty thefts in the city, Guwahati Police busted a gang of thieves and recovered stolen items from their possession, reports emerged on Friday.
According to sources, a West Guwahati Police Department (WGPD) from Fatashil Ambari carried out an operation and arrested six robbers. One minor was also detained who was involved in snatching and stealing.
The police recovered eight mobile phones from their possession and one scooter, bearing the registration number AS01 EE 7003, used during the commission of the crime.
The following are the arrestees:
Prithvi Gupta of Kumarpara
Rohan Roy of Bhutnath
Aman Gill of Bhutnath
Md Salam Miya
Md Jiarul Haque of Pan Bazar
Md Fazal Haque of Pan Bazar
On October 18, the alert locals nabbed two snatchers who attempted to flee after snatching a mobile phone from a woman in the Chenikuthi area.
The snatchers grabbed the mobile phone from the woman, identified as Jasmina Sultana, in Chenukuthi area and tried to escape. However, the alert locals chased the robbers and nabbed them. The accused were then handed over to Chandmari Police for legal proceedings.
The police then arrested another snatcher based on the confessions made by the two accused during questioning.
The snatchers were identified as Ainul Ali, Younuj Ali and Bhabatosh Das.