Man Attempts to Kill Ex-Girlfriend in Guwahati, Arrested

In a shocking incident late Friday night in Guwahati, a young man attempted to murder a woman named Urmila Brahma (21). The victim is currently undergoing treatment for injuries to her abdomen and neck at Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH).
The assailant, identified as Bikas Deka from Baihata Chariali, reportedly attacked Urmila after their relationship, which had previously ended, turned sour. The incident occurred around 9 PM while Urmila was on her way to the market. Bikas, a driver by profession, is suspected to have committed the act due to Urmila's alleged new relationship with another man.
Urmila was renting a residence owned by advocate S.N. Borpujari on Abahan Path in Hatigaon. Following the attack, Bikas allegedly sought refuge in the premises of one Amal Borpujari on Bishnujyoti Road, where the family was not home at the time as they were out of Guwahati for personal reasons.
Guwahati city police have successfully apprehended Bikas and recovered the knife used in the stabbing.