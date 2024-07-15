Guwahati Police Constable Arrested for Engaging in Sexual Relationship Under False Marriage Promise
Guwahati News

The arrest follows the filing of case number 39/2024 at Panbazar women's police station.

In a shocking incident, a constable Ziabur Rahman of the traffic branch at Dispur police station in Guwahati has been arrested by Panbazar women's police.

Rahman stands accused of engaging in a physical relationship with a young girl under the false promise of marriage.

The city police are currently investigating the case further.

