Guwahati News
Guwahati Police Constable Arrested for Engaging in Sexual Relationship Under False Marriage Promise
The arrest follows the filing of case number 39/2024 at Panbazar women's police station.
In a shocking incident, a constable Ziabur Rahman of the traffic branch at Dispur police station in Guwahati has been arrested by Panbazar women's police.
Rahman stands accused of engaging in a physical relationship with a young girl under the false promise of marriage.
The city police are currently investigating the case further.