Guwahati: Police Crack 2022 Murder Case, Arrest 4

Four persons have been arrested in connection to the murder of Ajit Chetia in Guwahati’s Jalukbari.

Ajit Chetia was murdered at his residence in Guwahati's Tetelia on April 27, 2022.

The four murderers have been identified as Saidur Rahman, Surat Jamal, Abdul Rashid and Rafiqul Islam.

Surprisingly, the four arrested criminals were also involved in the robbery incident at Chetia's residence. The robbery came to light after the police cracked the murder mystery.

According to the police, the criminals looted many valuables from Chetia's home after murdering him. The police recovered many valuable items including TV, laptop, ornaments and inverter battery.

The stolen items were recovered after the police raided the residences of Rafiqul, Abdul and Surat at Baghbor in Barpeta district.

Notably, deceased Ajit Chetia was a retired officer of Amtron.

In another murder case, on Tuesday the six accused in Biswajit Hazarika’s kidnap and murder were taken to forensic laboratory in Guwahati. They were taken to the forensic lab for voice testing and soon the police will file a chargesheet against the accused.

On October 9, Biswajit Hazarika was kidnapped from Six Mile area while he was returning home in a rickshaw. Ajay Kalita, the mastermind of the kidnap and murder case had thrown away his phone into a drain following the incident.

It may be mentioned that six people were arrested in connection to the kidnapping and murder case. The accused had been identified as video editor of a news portal Debajit Deka, Ajay Kalita the mastermind, Pranab Ranghang, Sanjay Kumar Phagat, Paresh Chetri and Mayur Nath.

As per sources, Biswajit Hazarika was killed by miscreants on October 23.

After a month on November 2, Biswajit’s body was recovered in Nellie area. The parents of the victim appealed to Commissioner of Police on February 9 to investigate the case and requested to arrest the accused involved in the death of their son.