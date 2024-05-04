Guwahati Police Crack Down on Gambling Ring in Pandu; 3 Arrested

In a decisive move against illegal gambling activities, the Jalukbari police launched a raid in Pandu, resulting in the apprehension of three individuals identified as Ishan Sanyasi, Muno, and Bhutuk.
The operation, prompted by numerous complaints from local residents, aimed to curb the persistent presence of illegal gambling in the area.
During the raid, a substantial amount of cash was seized from the arrested individuals, underscoring the scale of the illicit activities.
The Jalukbari police had been diligently tracking the suspects for an extended period, marking this operation as a significant breakthrough in their ongoing efforts to maintain law and order.
The successful crackdown serves as a testament to the commitment of law enforcement agencies to tackle organized crime and uphold community safety.
The city police have reiterated their determination to continue such operations to root out illegal gambling networks and protect the interests of the public.