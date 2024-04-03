Illegal IPL Betting: Another Racket Busted In Hajo, 2 Gamblers Held

Hajo Police in Assam nabbed two gamblers for illegal betting activities related to the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday.
Officials informed that they had inputs about the two gamblers establishing a large network of illegal betting on the IPL across Hajo town which falls under the Kamrup district of Assam.
Based on the inputs, an operation was launched during which the police managed to nab the two accused gamblers. Officials informed that during the bust, they seized three mobile phones along with Rs 20,000 in cash from the duo.
In addition, the police also seized a luxurious four-wheeler from the accused gamblers.
Meanwhile, the officials identified one of the accused as Salimuddin, a resident of Santali, and the other as Kalam Hussain of Kasomari. They were taken in for questioning regarding the illegal betting network they established. More details are awaited.
The advent of the IPL has suddenly seen a sharp rise of illegal betting activities. Remarkably, this was the third major betting racket busted after Dhubri Police's crackdown on similar betting dens.
On Tuesday, authorities in Assam's Tamarhat initiated a crackdown operation in a significant move against illegal betting activities related to the IPL. As part of the operation, three individuals involved in IPL betting were apprehended by law enforcement.
The officials detained three youths involved in illegal betting on IPL matches. The apprehended individuals were identified as Joynal Sheikh, Imran Sheikh, and Usman Ghani alias Firoz. They were all nabbed from Hatidhura Market, a hub for such illicit activities.