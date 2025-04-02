Guwahati Police Crack Murder Case, Arrest Rafiqul Islam; One Accused Still at Large

In a significant breakthrough, the Bharalumukh Police in Guwahati have arrested Rafiqul Islam, one of the prime accused in the murder of Ramena Khatun, six months after the crime was committed. He, along with his brother Hafijul Islam—who was the victim’s brother in law—and one Abdulla, allegedly orchestrated and executed the gruesome killing.

Advertisment

Earlier, on November 16 last year, the Bharalumukh Police arrested 34-year-old Hafijul Islam of Tokorabandha, Chapar, Dhubri, in connection with the murder, which took place on October 3, 2024. Hafijul, along with his brothers Rafiqul Islam and Abdulla, was accused of brutally killing 30-year-old Ramena Khatun.

The case was registered as Bharalumukh P.S. Case No. 188/2024, following which a thorough investigation was launched. The investigation revealed that the murder was financially motivated. According to the police, Rafiqul Islam, who was married to Ramena, lured her from Santipur to Sonamukh, where she was killed and buried at a hillside location near Hafijul’s residence in Latia Tokorabandha Pahar. Police discovered that a substantial sum of money and gold ornaments were stolen from Ramena by Rafiqul, which was then distributed among the accused.

During interrogation, Hafijul reportedly confessed to his involvement in the crime. His confession led the police to the burial site of Ramena’s body, helping investigators uncover crucial evidence. Hafijul was arrested at Jalukbari on the night of November 16 and taken into custody for further investigation. The police confirmed that the case remains non-bailable, and Hafijul was informed that he must approach the Court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Kamrup (M) or the District and Session Judge Kamrup (M) for further legal proceedings.

Authorities are continuing their efforts to ensure that all those involved in the murder face justice. While Rafiqul Islam has now been arrested, Abdulla remains absconding, and police have intensified their search for him.

The case initially came to light when Ramena's mother filed an FIR, reporting that her daughter and son-in-law were missing. Several individuals were detained by Bharalumukh Police for questioning. However, the investigation took a crucial turn following Hafijul’s arrest, when his brother, Habibul, provided key information during interrogation, revealing the involvement of Hafijul and Rafiqul in the murder.

Ramena Khatun, a resident of Pataka village in South Salmara-Mankachar district of Assam, had married Rafiqul Islam of Tokorabandha, Dhubri, four years ago. The couple also had a five-year-old son. Further investigations had revealed that Rafiqul had multiple previous marriages. Since his marriage to Ramena, he had been working as an e-rickshaw driver in Guwahati.

With Rafiqul’s arrest, the police have made significant progress in solving the case, but their efforts continue to apprehend the remaining accused and bring all perpetrators to justice.

Also Read: Assam: Man Kills Wife, Buries Body For Financial Gain; Accomplice Held in Guwahati