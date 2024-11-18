Assam: Man Kills Wife, Buries Body For Financial Gain; Accomplice Held in Guwahati



In a breakthrough development, the Bharalumukh Police in Guwahati have arrested 34-year-old Hafijul Islam of Tokorabandha, Chapar, Dhubri, in connection with the brutal murder of Ramena Khatun, which occurred on October 3, 2024.

Hafijul, along with his brothers Rafiqul Islam and Abdulla, is accused of being involved in the gruesome killing of the 30-year-old woman. Hafijul was arrested on November 16, 2024, after a thorough investigation into the case (Bharalumukh P.S. Case No. 188/2024).

The investigation revealed that Ramena’s murder was motivated by financial gain. According to the police, Rafiqul Islam, who was married to Ramena, lured her from Santipur to Sonamukh, where she was killed and buried by the accused at a hillside location near Hafijul’s residence in Latia Tokorabandha Pahar. During the investigation, it was uncovered that a large sum of money and gold ornaments were stolen from the victim by Rafiqul and distributed among the accused.

Hafijul Islam has reportedly confessed to his involvement in the crime during interrogation. He led the police to the location where Ramena’s body had been buried, helping the police uncover crucial evidence.

The arrest took place at Jalukbari on the night of November 16, and Hafijul was taken into custody for further investigation to prevent further offences and secure evidence. The police have confirmed that the case remains non-bailable, and Hafijul Islam has been informed to approach the Court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Kamrup (M) / District and Session Judge Kamrup (M) for further proceedings.

The police continue their efforts to bring all involved parties to justice. Rafiqul Islam and Abdulla are currently absconding, and the police are intensifying their search for the two men.

The case first came to light when Ramena's mother lodged an FIR, reporting that her daughter and son-in-law were missing. Several people were detained by Bharalu police for questioning. However, the case took a crucial turn after Hafijul’s arrest, when his brother, Habibul, provided key information during his interrogation, revealing the involvement of Hafijul and Rafiqul in the murder.

Ramena, a resident of Pataka village in South Salmara-Mankachar district of Assam, married Rafiqul Islam from Tokorabandha in Dhubri four years ago. The couple also had a five-year-old son together. It has since emerged that Rafiqul had several previous marriages. He had been working as an e-rickshaw driver in Guwahati since his marriage to Ramena.

The city police are now working to bring Rafiqul and Abdulla to justice, with the investigation ongoing to uncover further details behind this tragic and chilling crime.