Guwahati Police Detain 3 Over Independence Day Bomb Recoveries

Guwahati police have detained three individuals in connection with planting bombs across the city on Independence Day. The suspects were detained from Sivasagar and Moranhat on Wednesday.
The police informed that the names of those detained came up during the investigation into the recovery of bombs at four locations in Guwahati after banned insurgent outfit United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) (ULFA(I)). They are being interrogated at present as the probe continues.
Notably, explosives were recovered at two locations in Guwahati — Pan Bazar, Gandhibasti, Satgaon and Last Gate — for which ULFA(I) claimed responsibility. The militant outfit, through a mail, said that the explosions were meant to be carried out across Assam on Independence Day, however, technical issues prevented the bombs from exploding. After this, ULFA(I) released the locations of the 25 explosives, prompting frantic search operations by authorities to recover them.
The Assam Director General of Police (DGP) Gyanendra Pratap Singh said earlier that Assam Police will transfer two cases related to the incident to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). He informed that the police have registered 10 cases linked to the August 15 incident.
“Of these 10 cases, two will be handed over to the NIA team. We have requested the Central government to take over these cases immediately,” DGP Singh stated. Singh also noted that the state police have made significant progress in the investigation.
“In Sivasagar, we have arrested four individuals suspected of involvement in planting the explosives. One of them is believed to be centrally involved in the incident. For investigative reasons, I cannot disclose further details, but we are committed to ensuring that the perpetrators face justice,” he said.
Furthermore, the DGP stressed the importance of maintaining law and order in the state, asserting, The recent incident is an attempt to stall the development of Assam. Although I should not comment on political things; however, we must maintain strict law and order in the state.”