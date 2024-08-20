NIA To Probe Two ULFA-I Bomb Threat Cases: Assam DGP

Assam Police will transfer two cases related to the bomb threats by the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) on Independence Day to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh announced on Tuesday.
The DGP revealed that the police have registered 10 cases linked to the August 15 incident, where the banned militant outfit ULFA-I claimed to have planted explosives in at least 25 locations across the state.
“Of these 10 cases, two will be handed over to the NIA team. We have requested the Central government to take over these cases immediately,” DGP Singh stated.
Singh also noted that the state police have made significant progress in the investigation.
“In Sivasagar, we have arrested four individuals suspected of involvement in planting the explosives. One of them is believed to be centrally involved in the incident. For investigative reasons, I cannot disclose further details, but we are committed to ensuring that the perpetrators face justice,” he said.
Furthermore, the DGP stressed the importance of maintaining law and order in the state, asserting, The recent incident is an attempt to stall the development of Assam. Although I should not comment on political things; however, we must maintain strict law and order in the state.”
In response to a bomb threat received on Monday at a shopping mall in Guwahati, Singh noted, “In the last six months, many big malls in India have received hoax bomb calls. We also received such calls on Monday for a mall in Guwahati and as the police cannot take any threat on a lighter note, we evacuated the mall and conducted a thorough search. Nothing was recovered from the mall in our investigation.”
The ULFA-I had claimed responsibility for planting bombs at 25 locations in Assam, with the intent to detonate them between 6 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Independence Day. However, the plan failed due to a technical issue, and the bombs did not explode.
The Assam Police intervened, recovering explosives from several locations, including Guwahati. An SIT has been formed to investigate the incident further.