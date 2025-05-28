Guwahati Police Detain Youth Leader Following Assault Allegation by University Girl

Aryan Baruah, a youth reportedly associated with the BJP Yuva Morcha and also serving as the Youth President of the Vishva Hindu Mahasangh, has been detained by Garchuk Police for allegedly assaulting a female student of a reputed private university in Guwahati.

According to police sources, the incident is currently under active investigation. Aryan Baruah and the victim had reportedly been in a relationship for nearly two years. Both were enrolled in the same university, pursuing a BTech programme.

During a media interaction, Aryan’s mother confirmed the relationship, stating, “There had been a relationship between the two for about two years. We had good relations with the girl’s family, and both families used to visit each other. The girl even stayed at our house on multiple occasions.”

She further alleged that a dispute arose two days ago over the issue of marriage. “The girl is three years older than my son and was forcing him to marry her. He is not yet financially stable, so how can he agree to marriage right now?” she added.

In a strong defence of her son, Aryan’s mother also claimed, “I have a call recording where the girl’s mother is allegedly heard pressuring her to file an FIR against my son if he does not agree to marry her. My husband tried to resolve the matter, but they misbehaved with him. Just because my son talks to other female friends doesn't mean he should be forced into marriage.”

Garchuk Police have taken Aryan Baruah into custody for further questioning. The case remains under investigation, and officials have not yet confirmed the legal course of action.