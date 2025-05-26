Love Affair Sparks Knife Attack in Guwahati; Two Injured, Accused Arrested

In a shocking incident linked to a love triangle, a man from Darrang district, identified as Dimbeswar Sharma (29), allegedly stabbed another youth, Diganta Deka (29), in Guwahati's Christian Basti area over an affair involving Sharma’s wife, Rinku Moni Saikia.

According to police sources, Dimbeswar Sharma, son of Raghunath Sharma and a resident of Hirapara village under Patharighat police station in Darrang district, was married two years ago. However, nearly a year back, his wife Rinku Moni Saikia, a native of Duliajan, allegedly eloped with Diganta Deka, leaving Dimbeswar mentally devastated.

To support his family, Dimbeswar had been working for Zomato. His wife, meanwhile, had recently come to Guwahati seeking employment due to financial difficulties. She found work about a month ago at Pragati Manor Hotel, where Diganta Deka was employed as a housekeeping supervisor. Their close association reportedly led to a romantic relationship, culminating in their elopement on May 17, 2024.

On Monday, Dimbeswar travelled from Mangaldoi to Guwahati and contacted Diganta, asking to meet. After changing locations three times, Diganta eventually agreed to meet at Christian Basti along with Rinku Moni. A heated argument ensued, during which Dimbeswar allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed Diganta in the left arm. The woman also sustained minor injuries during the scuffle.

Eyewitnesses reported that Diganta tried to shield Rinku Moni during the attack, which resulted in the injury to his hand. Following the incident, Dispur Police reached the spot promptly and arrested Dimbeswar Sharma.

Both Diganta and Rinku Moni were rushed to a private hospital and are reported to be out of danger. Police have confirmed that legal action has been initiated and an investigation is underway.

This incident has once again raised concerns over rising violent crimes in Guwahati, driven by personal and emotional disputes.

