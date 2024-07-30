Guwahati Police Discover Body of Meghalaya Youth in Hotel

In a shocking discovery, Guwahati city police recovered the body of one Sunny Nongrum, a 30-year-old from Meghalaya, at Hotel Tibet in the Paltan Bazar locality on Tuesday. The body was found in room number 124 of the hotel.
Initial investigations suggest that the cause of death may be an overdose of drugs. A drug syringe was found near the body. Nongrum had reportedly been staying in the hotel room since July 27.
The Paltan Bazar police team promptly arrived at the scene and have secured the body for a post-mortem examination.
Further investigation is ongoing as authorities work to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.