STF Assam Nabs Drug Peddler in Guwahati Raid

In a significant operation conducted on Monday afternoon, the Assam Special Task Force (STF) in Guwahati apprehended a drug peddler and seized a significant amount of heroin.
The STF raided a location on the footpath of NH-27 near RERA Assam, within the Basistha police station jurisdiction and apprehended drug peddler identified as Rinku Kalita (27), from Balughat, By-lane 6, Kamrup (M).
The operation led to the recovery of 32 vials containing suspected heroin, weighing approximately 55 grams, and one mobile handset.
The STF is conducting all necessary formalities as part of the investigation.
In another significant operation conducted on July 17, the Special Task Force (STF), Assam, raided a private residence in Guwahati‘s Jalukbari area apprehended a woman drug peddler, and seized a significant amount of heroin.
The raid led to the apprehension of suspected drug peddler Riju Begum (23) wife of Md. Babul Ali from Phool Pahi Nagar, Jalukbari.
The raid yielded 32 vials containing suspected heroin, weighing a total of 52.5 grams, along with 6 empty vials, a mobile phone, and Rs. 2300 in cash.