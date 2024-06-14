Guwahati Police Displays 650 Stolen Phones & 16 Laptops for Identification

The Guwahati Police on Friday displayed for identification the recovered 650 mobile phones and 16 laptops, which were either stolen or snatched by antisocial elements.
The display of the gadgets was held at the office campus of the Commissioner of Police, Guwahati, Pan Bazar.
The public who lost their electronic gadgets kept coming in to identify their gadgets if found them available. There were happy faces who could found their lost mobile phones and laptops.
Assam DGP GP Singh also paid a visit and handed over lost mobile phones to the rightful owners.
Seeing the public response, it has been decided to keep the display open on June 15 (Saturday) too.
Interested persons may visit the office of the CP, Guwahati and may claim their lost gadgets by identifying the same and showing proof of ownership.