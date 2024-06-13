Guwahati Police to Display Unclaimed Stolen Gadgets for Public Retrieval

In a significant recovery effort, the Guwahati Police have recently seized a large number of mobile phones and laptops that were stolen or snatched by antisocial elements.
While many of these recovered devices have already been returned to their rightful owners, approximately 650 mobile phones and 16 laptops remain unclaimed and are currently held in various police stations.
In a bid to facilitate the return of these devices, the city police will be displaying the unclaimed mobile phones and laptops on June 14th (Friday) from 11 am onwards at the office campus of the Commissioner of Police, Guwahati, located in Pan Bazar.
The public who have lost such gadgets are encouraged to visit the Commissioner's office to identify and claim their property. Proof of ownership will be required to retrieve any devices.
For further details, individuals can contact the Commissioner of Police, Guwahati. This initiative aims to reunite as many people as possible with their lost belongings.