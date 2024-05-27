Guwahati Police Empowers Women Officers with Menstrual Hygiene Education

On the eve of International Menstrual Hygiene Day, Guwahati Police took a proactive step to address a crucial yet often overlooked aspect of women's health. Recognizing the challenges faced by female officers in maintaining menstrual hygiene while on duty, the Guwahati Police Commissionerate, in collaboration with the Assam Police Sishu Mitra Resource Centre (SMRC), organized an enlightening program aimed at empowering its women officers with essential knowledge on menstrual hygiene management (MHM).
The objective of the initiative was not only to break the societal taboos surrounding menstruation but also to raise awareness about the significance of good menstrual hygiene practices. Women officers, who often find themselves working in field conditions, encounter obstacles in accessing proper MHM facilities. Neglecting menstrual hygiene not only poses serious health risks but can also impact their professional efficiency and mental well-being.
In a bid to address these concerns, MHM expert Swetangana Bhuyan Jha led an interactive session, shedding light on various MHM practices crucial for women's health and well-being. Emphasizing the need for a supportive professional environment free from stigma, Jha underscored the importance of creating conducive conditions for women officers to manage their menstrual hygiene effectively.
The educative program served as a platform for women police personnel under the Commissionerate to gain valuable insights and practical knowledge on safe menstrual hygiene practices. By equipping its officers with the necessary information and resources, Guwahati Police demonstrated its commitment to promoting gender-sensitive policies and ensuring the well-being of its workforce.
International Menstrual Hygiene Day, observed annually on May 28, serves as a reminder of the importance of menstrual hygiene and the need to foster an inclusive and supportive environment where women can manage their menstruation with dignity and without barriers. Guwahati Police's initiative stands as a commendable step towards achieving this goal and setting a precedent for empowering women in law enforcement.