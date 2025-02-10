Guwahati Police Issue Order to Restrict All Processions to Ensure Smooth Traffic Flow

In a bid to maintain smooth traffic flow and minimize congestion, the Guwahati Police on Monday issued a new order restricting all types of processions within the city.

The decision, effective immediately, aims to ease the impact on commuters and emergency services that are often delayed due to road blockages caused by such events.

The order was issued by Imdad Ali, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Administration), Police Commissionerate, Guwahati, under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023. It highlights the inconvenience caused to the public due to the crowding and congestion created by processions, which disrupt normal traffic and hinder the movement of vehicles.

The restriction is aimed at ensuring uninterrupted commutes for the citizens and improving public safety. The police warned that any violation of this order would be punishable under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

The public has been informed that any person aggrieved by the order may file a written objection with the Deputy Commissioner of Police, seeking its cancellation or modification.

This step comes as part of the city's ongoing efforts to tackle traffic-related challenges and enhance the convenience and safety of its residents.

Earlier, on Sunday, as part of University Week celebrations, Cotton University organized a grand cultural procession with participation from all departments. The vibrant event, which showcased Assam’s rich cultural heritage, involved over 3,000 students.

However, the procession faced a significant obstacle as the Kamrup Metro District Administration had not granted the necessary permissions, leaving students in a difficult situation.

The incident led to tensions within the university, sparking disagreements between members of the Cotton University Students' Unity Forum and faculty members.

