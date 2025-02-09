Cotton University’s Cultural Procession Marred by Tensions

As part of the University Week celebrations, Cotton University organized a grand cultural procession, with every department participating. The vibrant event showcased Assam’s rich cultural heritage, with over 3,000 students taking part.

However, the procession faced a major hurdle as the Kamrup Metro District Administration had not granted permission, leaving students in a difficult situation.

The issue sparked tensions within the university, leading to disagreements between members of the Cotton University Students’ Unity Forum and faculty members.

During the commotion, a female member of the Students’ Unity Forum allegedly misbehaved with a faculty member, further escalating the situation. In response, an agitated professor reprimanded a forum member on camera.

