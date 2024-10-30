Guwahati Police Issues Advisory for Safe Diwali, Urges Use of Green Crackers

In an effort to ensure public safety and environmental consciousness during Diwali, the Guwahati Police has issued an advisory for safe celebrations.
The advisory emphasizes residents use only Indian-origin “Green Crackers" in order to reduce pollution. These crackers, certified by the CSIR/National Environmental Engineering Research Institute, produce minimal pollution and sound between 110 and 125 decibels.
The other key guidelines for Deepawali celebrations are:
* Burst Green Crackers only between 8:00 PM to 10:00 PM on Deepawali.
* Fireworks should be stored and handled with extreme caution to avoid accidents.
* Maintain a safe distance from firecrackers while bursting them to prevent burns or other injuries.
* Ensure that children are supervised at all times, when near firecrackers, by the adults.
* Keep a bucket of water or sand nearby to extinguish any unintentional or accidental fire.
* Use protective eyewear when handling fireworks to avoid eye injuries.
* Prefer wearing cotton cloths and avoid wearing synthetic or flammable materials while bursting crackers.
* Maintain a distance of minimum 4 (four) meters from the place of bursting.
* Ensure that you have a first-aid kit.
* Ignite crackers in outdoor areas maintaining safe distance.
* Immerse waste crackers in a bucket of water before disposing as waste.
* Keep infants indoors with the doors and windows shut during bursting of crackers.
* If a skin area gets burnt from flames of crackers, wash it gently with cold water and seek medical help.
* Remove all waste stored near the residence or on terrace to a safe distance from the place of bursting crackers to prevent accidental fire.
* Make sure, your pets feel comfortable at the time of bursting crackers and feed them well before bursting the crackers.
* Keep the doors and windows closed properly to prevent the entry of any splinters of crackers.
* Call EMRI 108 or 101 in case of any emergency.
* Read the instructions and follow all safety precautions prescribed with regard to the use of fireworks.
On the other hand, the restrictions made by the authorities are as follows:
1. Don't burst sound-emitting crackers in other times except during the permissible time of 8:00 PM to 10:00 PM.
2. Don't use crackers that generate noise above 125 dB (Al) or 145 dB (c) pk.
3. Don't attempt to experiment with crackers as that can cause accidents.
4. Don't burst crackers indoors.
5. Don't light a cracker while it is still in your hand.
6. Don't allow small children to handle fireworks.
7. Don't leave children unattended while bursting crackers.
8. Don't keep your face close to the cracker while trying to light it.
9. Don't use sanitizers while firing crackers.
10. Don't ignite a cracker with naked flame; instead use incense stick or sparkles.
11. Don't burn crackers near electric poles, wires, houses or any structures.
12. Don't burst new crackers without reading instructions.
13. Fireworks are strictly prohibited at any time in designated "Silence Zones" including areas near hospitals, educational institutions and Hon'ble Courts.