Guwahati Police Issues Advisory for Safe Diwali, Urges Use of Green Crackers

The other key guidelines for Deepawali celebrations are:

* Burst Green Crackers only between 8:00 PM to 10:00 PM on Deepawali.

* Fireworks should be stored and handled with extreme caution to avoid accidents.

* Maintain a safe distance from firecrackers while bursting them to prevent burns or other injuries.

* Ensure that children are supervised at all times, when near firecrackers, by the adults.

* Keep a bucket of water or sand nearby to extinguish any unintentional or accidental fire.

* Use protective eyewear when handling fireworks to avoid eye injuries.

* Prefer wearing cotton cloths and avoid wearing synthetic or flammable materials while bursting crackers.

* Maintain a distance of minimum 4 (four) meters from the place of bursting.

* Ensure that you have a first-aid kit.

* Ignite crackers in outdoor areas maintaining safe distance.

* Immerse waste crackers in a bucket of water before disposing as waste.

* Keep infants indoors with the doors and windows shut during bursting of crackers.

* If a skin area gets burnt from flames of crackers, wash it gently with cold water and seek medical help.

* Remove all waste stored near the residence or on terrace to a safe distance from the place of bursting crackers to prevent accidental fire.

* Make sure, your pets feel comfortable at the time of bursting crackers and feed them well before bursting the crackers.

* Keep the doors and windows closed properly to prevent the entry of any splinters of crackers.

* Call EMRI 108 or 101 in case of any emergency.

* Read the instructions and follow all safety precautions prescribed with regard to the use of fireworks.