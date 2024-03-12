Guwahati Police Issues Legal Notice To Parties Organizing 'Sarbatmak Hartal' Against CAA

Addressed specifically to the "United opposition forum" orchestrating the protest, the notice orders the withdrawal of the proposed "Sarbatmak Hartal" and urges cooperation in maintaining peace within the state. Emphasizing the potential disruptions and damages that could arise from such a protest, including road blockades, forced closures of businesses, and destruction of public and private assets such as railways and highways, the notice underscores the legal implications and constitutional violations associated with such actions.