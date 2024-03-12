Anti-CAA Protests Erupt In Assam After Centre Notifies Rules

"This is against the Assam Accord, which was accepted by the people of Assam in 1985 when it was signed by the All Assam Students' Union, All Assam Gana Sangram Parishad, with the central government when Rajiv Gandhi was the Prime Minister. However, before coming to power in 2014, Narendra Modi declared that all those foreigners who were in Assam would be urged to go back and they would have to return their luggage and be given away from Assam after May 16, 2014, as he would become the Prime Minister of India," he added.