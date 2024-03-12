Anti-CAA Protests Erupt In Assam After Centre Notifies Rules

In retaliation to the Centre's decision to enforce the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) after notifying its rules, protests erupted across Assam on Monday (March 11).
The All Assam Students' Union (AASU) set fire to a symbolic replica of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Guwahati and various locations in the state on Monday evening. This act of protest was in response to the government's decision to enforce the CAA.
The leaders of AASU have stated that they intend to persist with their peaceful campaign against the CAA throughout the entire state.
Conversely, Dr Bhaben Choudhury, the President of the AAP in Assam, criticized the Modi government's promotion of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) during a period of economic instability, arguing that it is a clear effort to divert attention from genuine concerns.
"Instead of addressing unemployment and inflation, they prioritise creating a vote bank. Assam and the Northeast, already burdened with migration, stand united against this betrayal," Dr Bhaben Choudhury said.
Additionally, he expressed concern that the CAA poses a risk to the distinct culture and identity of Assam and the Northeast region.
"It's a betrayal of the struggles of the region. Rather than addressing the concerns of locals, the BJP chooses to play divisive politics. Assam deserves better, and India deserves better. Let's not allow CAA to undermine the voice of Assam and the Northeast. The people's resistance against this divisive policy will resonate in the upcoming elections. It's time to prioritise the welfare of our own citizens over political gains," Dr Bhaben Choudhury said.
On the other hand, Debabrata Saikia, Leader of the Congress Legislature Party, said that Assam can't take on the burden of foreigners anymore.
"We were demanding that the CAA not be implemented in Assam. The Assam Accord has given a safeguard to the Assamese people and it says that those people from other countries who entered Assam or India up to March 24, 1971, will be Indian citizens and they can stay in Assam. However, the new Citizenship Amendment Act will now allow anyone coming to Assam or India up to December 31, 2014, to become an Indian citizen, stay in Assam, buy land, and property and enjoy all facilities," Saikia said.
"This is against the Assam Accord, which was accepted by the people of Assam in 1985 when it was signed by the All Assam Students' Union, All Assam Gana Sangram Parishad, with the central government when Rajiv Gandhi was the Prime Minister. However, before coming to power in 2014, Narendra Modi declared that all those foreigners who were in Assam would be urged to go back and they would have to return their luggage and be given away from Assam after May 16, 2014, as he would become the Prime Minister of India," he added.
Debabrata Saikia went on to say that it is regrettable that, after a decade, Prime Minister Modi has decided to permit foreigners to enter Assam and reap the same privileges as Indian citizens, thereby disregarding the essence of the Assam Accord.
"I hope the people of Assam realise what mistake they have made by keeping faith in the BJP and they will take whatever is required to do course correction and stop illegal foreigners coming to Assam. Assam can't take the burden of foreigners anymore," Debabrata Saikia said.
The AIUDF has also stated their refusal to accept the CAA and their commitment to persistently oppose it.
The Ministry of Home Affairs has declared the release of guidelines for enforcing the CAA on Monday, a few days before the Lok Sabha election schedule is announced.
The CAA, enacted by the Indian government under the leadership of Narendra Modi and approved by Parliament in 2019, seeks to grant Indian citizenship to migrants who belong to non-Muslim religious minorities and have faced persecution. These migrants include Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians who have migrated from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan and arrived in India prior to December 31, 2014.