Guwahati Police Launch Probe Into Hatigaon Businessman's Murder

A special team of Assam Police involving DCP, ADCP, and ACP arrived at Guwahati's Hatigaon to investigate the case, where a businessman was allegedly found murdered on Saturday morning.
It is suspected that the victim man, identified as Syed Ali, was allegedly strangled with a towel and gagged with a pillow by two of his friends who had visited his rented house at Sundarban Nagar on Friday night. Both of them have now gone traceless.

An investigation to trace both suspects has been launched into the incident.

