Guwahati: Police Looking At Rupnagar Man's Death As Suicide

The death of a man in Guwahati's Rupnagar area has taken a drastic turn as the police have not succeeded in pinning it down as a murder. According to Bhangagarh Police on Thursday, their investigation so far has not thrown up any indications that it was a case of homicide.
Instead, the investigating team are now looking into the case a suicide. This comes after Pankaj Baishya, a youth from Nalbari Jagara, was found dead in his rented home on Shankardev Road in Guwahati's Rupnagar on Tuesday (July 23).
The police said that so far, no clue has surfaced in their preliminary probe linking the case to a possible homicide.
Meanwhile, the police found a pesticide bottle beside the bed where the body of the deceased was recovered. They also have information about a a physical altercation between the landlady and Pankaj Baishya's wife a day before his death.
Adding to that, it has now emerged that Baishya's wife Indrani Kherkatary used to suspect him of an extra-marital affair with the landlady due to which the altercation had occurred.
As such, the police now suspect that Pankaj died by suicide over the problems in his life. In connection with the matter, two successive FIRs have been filed with Bhangagarh Police.
The deceased's brother filed the first FIR in which he mentioned the landlord, landlady and the wife of the deceased as suspects.
The second FIR, filed by the wife, Indrani, mentioned the names of both the owners of the rented space along with that of her deceased husband. It was filed based on the scuffle that occurred a day before his death.
The police has sent the pesticide bottle found at the scene of the incident for forensic tests. The await the results of the forensic and post-mortem tests for further clarity. If the reports state that it was a case of suicide, then the police will look into who abeted it.
On Tuesday, Baishya, who lived in the house with his newlywed wife, was discovered dead in bed. The brother of the deceased alleged that Pankaj was either poisoned or choked to death by the house owner, Gakul Daimary.
At the time of the incident, Baishya's wife was not present at home due to medical reasons. The brother also claimed that Baishya and his wife had been physically assaulted by Daimary's family the previous Sunday.
Baishya had been a tenant at the residence for four years, and he had been married for only four months. According to the deceased's brother, Daimary had borrowed Rs 40,000 from Baishya, and a dispute over this loan allegedly led to the latter’s death.
However, house owner Gakul Daimary has refuted these allegations, calling them false and misleading. Daimary asserted that there had been ongoing disputes between him and Baishya following the loan transaction, but denied any involvement in Baishya's death.