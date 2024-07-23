Youth Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances in Guwahati

In a disturbing incident, Pankaj Baishya, a youth from Nalbari Jagara, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in his rented home on Shankardev Road, Rupnagar, Guwahati. Baishya, who lived in the house with his newlywed wife, was discovered dead in bed.
The brother of the deceased has alleged that Pankaj was either poisoned or choked to death by the house owner, Gakul Daimary. At the time of the incident, Baishya's wife was not present at home due to medical reasons. The brother also claimed that Baishya and his wife had been physically assaulted by Daimary's family the previous Sunday.
Baishya had been a tenant at the residence for four years, and he had been married for only four months. According to the deceased's brother, Daimary had borrowed Rs 40,000 from Baishya, and a dispute over this loan allegedly led to the latter’s death.
However, house owner Gakul Daimary has refuted these allegations, calling them false and misleading. Daimary asserted that there had been ongoing disputes between him and Baishya following the loan transaction, but denied any involvement in Baishya's death.