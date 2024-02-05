Guwahati Police Nab 5 For Drugging, Looting Siliguri Man

Paltan Bazar Police in Guwahati on Monday busted a gang of decoits, capturing as many as five dreaded brigands, officials said.
As per reports, a complaint had been filed against them for looting a Siliguri resident named Mukesh Choudhury off his expensive phone, purse, ATM cards and a bag.
The accused were identified by officials as Nabirul Islam, Anamika alias Aqlima Khatun, Banis Ali, Noor Mohammad, and Saleha Khatun.
According to the victim Mukesh, he was lured by Anamika in the name of introducing him to a woman. They two had come in contact when Anamika used for work at a parlour in Siliguri around three years ago.
On January 9, Mukesh Choudhury had arrived in Guwahati at the Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT). From there he was called to Ulubari where Noor Mohammad met him and took him to a hotel and fed him.
From there, they hailed an autorickshaw with the help of Banis Ali alias Rahul Ali, Nabirul Islam and Saleha Khatun. The entire day, the group traveled in the autorickshaw during which they got him intoxicated.
Thereafter, they looted him and left him on the side of the road. On January 10, Mukesh returned to Siliguri. However, between January 11 and January 14, Rs 3.50 lakh was withdrawn from his bank account.
This led to Mukesh lodging a complaint with Paltan Bazar Police. Based on the complaint and the ensuing investigation, prime accused Aqlima Khatun and Noor Mohammad were arrested by the police from Assam's Darrang.
Later on, the other three accused were arrested from Goalpara. All of them are currently undergoing interrogation in connection with the matter.