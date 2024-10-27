Dispur Police Nab Six Thieves Planning ATM Heist in Guwahati

In a swift operation, the Dispur police in Guwahati have apprehended six notorious thieves who were plotting to rob an ATM in the city.
The gang, which arrived in a Delhi-registered Chevrolet vehicle from Bangalmara in Lakhimpur district, included members Razibul Islam, Nizam Uddin, Zulfiqur Ali Bhuttu, Shahidul Islam, Mizanur Rahman, and Mofiqul Islam.
Police had received credible information regarding the group's activities, which included smuggling fake currency notes. Acting on this intelligence, the police officials detained the suspects at a lodge in Dispur, as well as in ABC localities in Guwahati on Sunday.
The city police also recovered the Chevrolet (registration number DL 13 CB-0340) used by the gang, which was found to be unregistered and lacked proper documentation. This vehicle had previously been linked to other ATM theft incidents.
The arrested individuals had reportedly purchased the vehicle from car smugglers as part of their plan to execute the ATM robbery.
The police are continuing their investigation to uncover any further connections and activities related to this criminal group.