Guwahati Police Nab Poacher in Amsing Wildlife Sanctuary

In a major operation, Satgaon police arrested a poacher involved in wildlife smuggling from Guwahati’s Amsing Wildlife Sanctuary on Friday.
The arrested individual has been identified as Anthony H Thangminliana (31), a resident of Byrnihat in Meghalaya.
Acting on intelligence, the city police launched a swift operation, apprehending the poacher and recovering 10 live bullets, two poles, an axe, and other suspicious items.
Police suspect that the poacher had entered the sanctuary with the intent to hunt wild elephants, animals, and birds.
The arrest follows an alert from the Satgaon police, who had received information about the poacher’s presence in the Sanctuary.
The police are now investigating further into the wildlife smuggling network and the potential involvement of other individuals.