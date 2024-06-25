2 Poachers Arrested in Assam's Manas National Park With Animal Parts

In an operation launched by the forest officials of the Manas National Park on Tuesday, two poachers were arrested and wildlife body parts along with a huge cache of weapons were seized from their possession.
The operation was reportedly conducted under the leadership of the Field Director of the Manas Project Tiger Office in collaborative efforts of the Kuklung and Panbari ranges.
Based on a tip-off, the forest department carried out the operation in Bijni area of Chirang district, adjoining the Manas National Park. In the operation, the forest department arrested poachers Kalicharan Basumatary and Maisorang Gayari, both hailing from in Chirang district.
According to sources, the forest department recovered two handmade guns, an antler of a deceased deer, a porcupine quill, gun parts, a bullet-making machine, bow and arrow, including various other weapons.
The two arrested poachers have been taken into custody and presented in court, following which they were sent to judicial custody, sources added.