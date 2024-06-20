Guwahati Police Nab Thief, Seize Over Rs 5 Lakh Stolen Money

The police in Guwahati cracked a theft case and nabbed one individual with over Rs 5 lakh in cash and other items, officials informed on Thursday.
A team of investigating officials from the Paltan Bazaar police station under the Central Guwahati Police District (CGPD) carried out a raid based on complaints of theft yesterday.
The raid was carried out at Kamarpatty locality near Fancy Bazar of Guwahati during which the police arrested one suspect.
Officials informed that the accused thief was identified as one Krishna Das. The officials seized some items including a blue helmet that he allegedly used for breaking into homes.
Along with the items, the police found and subsequently seized an amount of Rs 5,17,030, believed to be stolen and a mobile phone from the possession of the accused thief.
The accused was processed for further legal action, the officials further mentioned.