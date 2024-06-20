Guwahati News

Guwahati Police Nab Thief, Seize Over Rs 5 Lakh Stolen Money

The raid was carried out at Kamarpatty locality near Fancy Bazar of Guwahati during which the police arrested one suspect.
The police in Guwahati cracked a theft case and nabbed one individual with over Rs 5 lakh in cash and other items, officials informed on Thursday.

A team of investigating officials from the Paltan Bazaar police station under the Central Guwahati Police District (CGPD) carried out a raid based on complaints of theft yesterday.

Officials informed that the accused thief was identified as one Krishna Das. The officials seized some items including a blue helmet that he allegedly used for breaking into homes.

Along with the items, the police found and subsequently seized an amount of Rs 5,17,030, believed to be stolen and a mobile phone from the possession of the accused thief.

The accused was processed for further legal action, the officials further mentioned.

