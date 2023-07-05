Guwahati Police Nab Three Heroin Smugglers at ISBT

In yet another major haul, Guwahati city police on Wednesday seized a large consignment of illicit drugs and arrested three smugglers at the Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT) located in Lokhra area.
Acting on a tip-off, the police frisked the trio and recovered 10 packets of heroin weighing 150 grams from their possession. The estimated value of the seized in the international market is said to be around Rs 12 lakh, police further said.
The arrested smugglers have been identified as Kij Gamlin, Thomas Gayedi, and Ram Subba.
While Subba hails from Assam’s Gohpur, the Gamlin and Gayedi are residents of Arunachal Pradesh. It is learned that the trio was involved in peddling drugs in several parts of the region.
The trio has been taken into custody and an investigation to unearth further linkages has been initiated.
Last month, two drug peddlers were apprehended with Heroin weighing 2.5 kilograms during an operation carried out by Assam Police in Karimganj district.
The Karimganj Police carrying out an operation against drug menace in the district intercepted a vehicle coming from Mizoram and seized 2.5 kg of Heroin from the vehicle.
The police apprehended two peddlers in connection with the seizure. The peddlers have been identified as Ahad Uddin and Maqbul Hussain.