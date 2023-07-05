Mystery Over Naked Man Found Hanging From Tree In Assam's Jorhat

The naked body of a man was mysteriously found hanging at a tea estate at Titabor under Assam’s Jorhat district on Wednesday morning.
The deceased has been identified as one Najib Ali. Family members have alleged that some miscreants had summoned him into the area and later murdered him.
The cause of the escalation is yet to be ascertained.
Sources said that the man was found hanging from a tree with no clothes on inside the estate premises. Local police have been informed and an investigation has been initiated in regards to the case.
Recently, a school girl was allegedly found hanging inside her home at a village near Tamarhat town under Assam’s Dhubri district. The deceased girl, identified as Mariyam Khatun, was found hanging at her house located at Bahakati village near Tamarhat town.
According to sources, it is alleged that the girl was murdered by her father and step-mother following months of harassment. The girl’s biological mother claimed that her daughter was subjected to mental and physical harassment for a long time.
She said that her daughter was murdered and the accused tried to cover up the crime by giving a suicide angle to it.
The accused father and the stepmother have been identified as Munnaf Ali and Shahnaz Bibi.
Munnaf was taken into custody after the girl’s biological mother lodged a complaint against the duo.
However, the accused stepmother Shahnaz Bibi is absconding and efforts are on to nab her.