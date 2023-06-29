Guwahati Police Nabs Three ATM Robbers at Lokhra

Guwahati city police on Wednesday night apprehended three miscreants for attempting to rob an ATM kiosk in the city.
The arrested trio has been identified as Ritesh Raj (26), Debanandan Kumar (26), and Pramud Singh (32).
According to the police, the trio was caught red-handed while attempting to rob an ATM in Guwahati’s Lokhra area on Wednesday night.
The accused were attempting to pry open the upper hood of the ATM in a bid to steal cash from it. Their endeavors however failed as they were spotted by police and were subsequently taken into custody.
Upon frisking, the police recovered some suspicious instruments including a swipe machine from their possession.
The police also recovered three ATM cards belonging to different individuals, possibly stolen.
A case under relevant sections has been registered against the trio. Further investigation is on.
Last month, an elderly man was duped of Rs 40,000 by an unidentified fraudster at an ATM in Teok under Assam’s Jorhat district.
The incident took place at a State Bank of India (SBI) ATM located in the town where the victim elderly man had gone to withdraw some cash. While in the process, the fraudster arrived at the ATM kiosk and cleverly swapped the elderly man’s ATM card on the pretext of helping him operate the ATM.
The swindler then went to another ATM and withdrew Rs 40,000 from the elderly man’s debit card. The victim man has been identified as one Dharmeswar Sharma, a retiree from the state agriculture department.
The entire incident was caught on CCTV camera.
After realizing that he has been tricked, the victim man immediately lodged a complaint at Teok police station.