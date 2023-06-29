Lawful Action to be Taken if Found Guilty: GP Singh on Nalbari Incident

The Director General of Assam Police (DGP), GP Singh on Thursday assured that lawful action will be against the Sub-Inspector (SI) of Ghograpar Police Station in Nalbari if he is found guilty in the First Information Report (FIR) lodged by a minor.
This comes a day after victim lodged an FIR against the police officer accusing him of clicking naked pictures and humiliating in front of other police officials inside the lock-up.
The DGP, hours after the matter came to light, asked DIG CWR Brajenjit Singha to visit the police station and submit the first hand report today.
Taking to Twitter, DGP Singh informed that action will be initiated based on the CCTV footage of the police station and if found guilty, stringent lawful action will be taken against the accused.
He also endorsed the case to a Woman Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) of Nalbari district.
Notably, a minor girl lodged a complaint at the police station against the police official alleging him of clicking obscene pictures of her and humiliating her in front of other officials inside the lock-up.
According to the FIR filed, the incident took place on the night of June 26. It was learnt that that the victim girl had allegedly eloped with her lover last June 21; however, they were apprehended by the police and were bought to Ghagrapar PS. Both of them were kept inside the lockup that night.
“I was forced to remove my clothes by the SI, but, I denied. He then threatened me and hence I got scared and removed my clothes. SI has clicked my naked picture and had tried to harass me with his obscene gesture. In the morning, I had informed about the incident to a woman police official, but she asked me to keep quiet,” said the girl in her complaint letter.
Following this, a case has been registered against the police official vide Nalbari police station case number 287/23 under section 354(b)/509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and R/W section 12/14(1) of the POCSO act.