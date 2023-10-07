Guwahati Police on Hunt of 4 West Bengal-Based Snatchers, Recovers Cash

A snatching incident was reported from the Manpara area under Fatasil Ambari PS last October 4, 2023, at around 3 PM where two miscreants snatched a bag containing cash of Rs 5 lakhs from the victim.
The victim Narendra Kr Bansali had withdrawn the cash from HDFC Fancy Bazar Branch.
On analysis of the incident, two suspects were seen loitering inside the bank looking out for customers who were withdrawing larger amounts of cash. Once they zeroed in on the target, they informed their accomplices outside who actually did the snatching.
On the basis of source information, the accused were identified as Bijendra Gowala, Monu Ray, Biren, Tiklu. All of them are residents of Jhanjhipara, Fatapukhur, PS Raiganj, Jalpaiguri in West Bengal.
A team led by OC Fatasil Ambari proceeded to raid their houses and thought the accused managed to escape, however, the snatched amount of Rs 5 lakhs was recovered from the house of accused Bijendra Gowala.
Efforts are on to nab the culprits.
The recovered amount will be handed over to the victim after due procedure.