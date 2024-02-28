Guwahati Police Probe Potential Love Angle in Tragic Suicide of 12-Year-Old Girl

A 12-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the second storey of an apartment at Ashram Road in Guwahati’s Shantipur locality on Wednesday.
The eight standard student of Kaliram Baruah Girls' High School located in Bharalumukh, Guwahati was immediately rushed to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH), however, was declared dead by the resident doctors.
The city police are yet to specify a precise motive for the purported suicide incident; nonetheless, they are also investigating the love angle in the case.