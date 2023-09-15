Guwahati Police Raids Several Call Centres Defrauding People

The Crime Branch of Guwahati Police on Friday carried out a raid at a commercial establishment at Bamunimaidam, officials informed.
According to officials, a call centre was being operated from the first floor of the commercial building near Mono Motorworks which was involved in duping people.
The operation was carried out by a team of 17 police personnel at the call centre during which as many as 20 employees present there at the time were taken in for questioning.
Moreover, officials seized a total of 25 computers and other documents from the call centre as evidence in the case.
It may be noted that Guwahati Police's Crime Branch carried out operations at several parts of the city after several complaints of monetary fraud were received.
The officials took several call centres under their ambit of investigation following the complaints of cyber fraud amounting to loss of hard-earned living
The raids were carried out under the leadership of Guwahati Commissioner of Police (CP) Diganta Barah. According to information received, officials raided call centres at Guwahati's Bamunimaidam, Borbari, Rajgarh, Gandhibasti and several other places. The raids began last night itself, mentioned officials.
Meanwhile, the name of the son of an IAS rank official has come to the fore. Sources said that IAS officer Atika Sultana's son Tasdiqur Rahman is linked to the matter.
Officials had also raided the residence of Sultana at Shubham Apartment in the Gandhibasti area of Guwahati.
Furthermore, another call centre at Rajgarh's Borbora complex, which allegedly is in the name of Tasdiqur Rahman, was raided which was reportedly being run from Noida. Officials detained as many as 21 people, of whom, only three are from Assam, while the rest are from other states.
The call centre had been operational since the last one year and was involved in defrauding people.
In connection with the matter, a raid was also carried out at the luxurious Vivanta Hotel where two main accused in the matter were camped. Both tried to escape after which the police was able to detain one of them in Bajali.
It should be mentioned that IAS Atika Sultana had to face the brunt of the Chief Minister's Special Vigilence Cell for her alleged role in the recruitment scam pertaining to the appointment of Gaonburhas in Mankachar.