STF Assam Seizes Contraband Burmese Supari in Guwahati, Two Held

Acting upon an input about the illegal transportation of Burmese Supari (dried betel nut) a joint Operation was launched by STF, Assam and local police from Bashishtha Police Station on Friday evening in Guwahati.
At about 10 PM, the joint operation team intercepted a Tata LP truck bearing registration no. AS 01 GC 0756 at Beherbari, PS- Bashishtha and recovered 28 numbers of bags of contraband Burmese Supari weighing 1400 kgs that had been transported concealed in a separate chamber.
Two persons namely Ramen Basumatary and Dipak Basumatary, sons of late Babul Basumatary of Sarma Kata under PS Basistha Kamrup (Metro), Assam had been apprehended on the by spot.
In this connection, further investigation has been carried out by the City Police, Guwahati.