Guwahati Police Recovers Stolen Vehicle from Meghalaya

In yet another successful operation against vehicle theft, the Guwahati Police on Monday recovered a vehicle stolen from Fatashil Ambari in Guwahati.

According to sources, the car AS-01-PC-3897 was heading towards Meghalaya via Khanapara, Assam.

The search operation was launched by the Guwahati Police on Sunday Night.

The recovered vehicle was followed by the police till Meghalaya.

On Sunday, the Namsai Police arrested four bike lifters in connection with the theft of twenty-six motorcycles from 2022-23.

According to sources, the motorcycles were recovered from various parts of Arunachal Pradesh.

The twenty-six motorcycles included eleven Bajaj Pulsar, three Royal Enfields, three super splendors, two Yamaha, three Glamour bikes, two Apache bikes, one scooter, and one TVS Rider.

The Superintendent of Police (SP) said that four two-wheelers were found in Dambuk (Lower Dibang Valley), one in Anini (Dibang Valley), nine in Mudoi (Changlang), and the remaining twelve were found in the Insu/Insa area of Chongkhan police station in Namsai district.

Earlier, on January 12, the Guwahati Police recovered nine stolen bikes in an operation.