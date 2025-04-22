Guwahati Police Rescue Infant Sold for Rs 5K by Grandfather

In a shocking incident, a 7-day-old baby girl, sold by her own grandfather for a mere Rs 5,000, was successfully rescued by the Guwahati Police in a swift operation. The authorities acted on the second complaint filed by the child’s parents on Sunday, who had previously reported the crime to the police over 11 months ago but saw no action taken at that time.

The infant, who had been missing since her sale, was discovered on Monday night in the possession of one, Taher Ali. He was arrested, along with the grandfather, Abed Ali, in a raid conducted by the Basistha Police. The child was recovered from a location in the Goraimari area after the parents refiled their complaint.

The parents of the child had initially reported the incident, but their case had remained unaddressed for nearly a year. It was only after filing a second complaint that authorities took decisive action. Within 12 hours of the second filing, the police successfully traced and recovered the infant, handing her back to her parents.

In a statement, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) expressed regret over the initial delay, acknowledging that proper investigation had not been carried out after the first complaint. He assured the public that an internal inquiry would be launched to determine why the first report was not acted upon. "If anyone is found guilty during the investigation, strict action will be taken. The child has now been safely returned to her family," the DCP said.

The police investigation revealed that the child was sold by her Grandfather, Abed Ali, to Taher Ali for just Rs 5,000. The father, who had earlier reported the incident, is now relieved that his daughter has been safely recovered. "I was devastated when my daughter was taken from me, but the police have done an excellent job in bringing her back," he said, thanking the police for their swift action.

Authorities have now arrested both Abed Ali and Taher Ali, who face serious charges of child trafficking and sale.